DAR ES SALAAM Feb 25 Tanzania has discovered an
additional 2.17 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of possible natural
gas deposits, raising the east African nation's total estimated
recoverable natural gas reserves to more than 57 tcf, local
media reported on Thursday.
The onshore reserves were found at a field licensed to the
United Arab Emirates' Dodsal Group located at Ruvu basin in
Coast region, near the country's commercial capital, Dar es
Salaam, the state-run Daily News reported.
"We have learnt that there are huge potentials of
hydrocarbons in Tanzania. We expect to have more gas discoveries
in the near future," The Citizen newspaper quoted Pilavulathill
Surendran, CEO of Dodsal Hydrocarbons and Power (Tanzania) Ltd,
as saying.
Most of the gas discoveries in Tanzania were made in
deep-sea offshore blocks south of the country near the site of a
planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.
BG Group, acquired by Royal Dutch Shell, along with
Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Ophir Energy
plan to build the onshore LNG export terminal in the southern
Tanzanian town of Lindi in partnership with state-run Tanzania
Petroleum Development Corp (TPDC).
East Africa is a new hotspot in hydrocarbon exploration
after substantial deposits of oil were found in Uganda and major
gas reserves discovered in Tanzania and Mozambique.
Tanzania's energy and minerals ministry is expected to
confirm the gas discovery in the next few days, the Daily News
reported. Officials from the energy ministry and executives from
Dodsal Group were not immediately reachable for comment.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa
and David Holmes)