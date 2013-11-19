* Confirms condition for onshore LNG plants
* Domestic market to be given priority over exports
* To establish a fund to manage gas revenues
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 19 Tanzania's cabinet has
approved a long-delayed natural gas policy part of new rules for
the country's fast-growing gas industry that will impose tough
conditions on foreign companies and ensure the domestic market
gets priority over exports.
East Africa has become one of the world's most sought-after
oil and gas provinces after a string of vast discoveries
attracted foreign companies seeking new gas sources to supply
energy-hungry Asian markets.
Tanzania estimates it has 42.7 trillion cubic feet of gas
following big finds off its southern coast.
"The final natural gas policy was approved by cabinet ...
and we are now in the final stages of drafting a new law to
regulate the industry," Eliachim Maswi, the energy ministry's
permanent secretary, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Maswi said the policy was approved on October 10. The
Tanzanian government rarely announces decisions made during
cabinet meetings.
"The government's goal is to have the natural gas
legislation in place next year," he said.
Similar to other east African countries, a debate in
Tanzania has focused on how much of the nation's hydrocarbon
reserves should be used locally and how much can be exported.
The regulations are in line with tough conditions outlined
in the model production sharing agreement of 2013 document,
published by the government on Nov. 4.
Tanzania has signed 26 production sharing agreements with
several majors such as BG Group, Ophir Energy,
Exxon Mobil and Statoil.
The "Natural Gas Policy of Tanzania 2013" document seen by
Reuters regulates mid and downstream activities of the industry,
which include gas processing, liquefaction, transportation,
storage and distribution.
The policy document states the government would "ensure that
the domestic market is given first priority over the export
market in gas supply."
The government said a separate policy would be drafted to
guide upstream activities such as exploration, development and
production stages of oil and gas operations.
Tom Savory, analyst at consultancy Africa Practice, said the
document was an important step for the Tanzanian gas industry
and would be welcomed by investors who are likely to see it as a
sign of political progress on a tricky issue.
"In the long run, however, the devil is in the detail and
there are still many unknowns."
The policy also said the government would ensure natural gas
processing takes places on shore, contrary to calls by the
international oil and gas firms who would prefer to build
off-shore plants.
Government officials said they want oil companies to build
joint liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals to speed up the
recovery of their investments so they can start paying taxes as
soon as possible.
The policy also calls for the establishment of a natural gas
revenue fund to ensure transparency and accountability over
collection, allocation, expenditure and management of all
natural gas revenues.
