DAR ES SALAAM, June 9 Tanzania's president has
invited investors from the United Arab Emirates to join the rush
for oil and gas in the east African nation, after recent gas
discoveries along its coastline, the president's office said on
Saturday.
Together with oil finds in neighbouring Kenya and Uganda,
significant gas finds in southern Tanzania have raised the
profile of the region in the global energy industry.
"We invite investors to come work with us in oil and gas
exploration ... and even in investing in industries that will
add more value by producing gas-related products," a statement
from President Jakaya Kikwete's office quoted him telling a
delegation from the UAE.
The delegation, which met the president on Friday, was led
by the country's assistant foreign minister for economic affairs
Khaled Ghanem Al-Ghaith, the statement said.
Executives from state-controlled Abu Dhabi National Energy
Co. (TAQA), investment fund Mubadala, budget carrier
Flydubai and UAE telecom firm Etisalat, which is the majority
shareholder in Tanzanian mobile phone operator Zantel, were also
present.
Tanzania has licensed at least 18 international companies to
carry out exploration of offshore and onshore energy reserves.
British gas producer BG Group and explorer Ophir
Energy said in May they had found gas off the coast.
Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil also announced in
February it had found natural gas offshore.
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras, Artumas
Group Inc (AGI), France's Maurel & Prom, Royal Dutch
Shell and Aminex also hold exploration
licenses.
The government signed a $1 billion loan agreement with China
in September to build a 532-km (320-mile) gas pipeline from the
south of the country to its commercial capital Dar es Salaam.
The World Bank expects gas revenues to generate $2-$3
billion a year for the aid-dependent nation over the coming
years.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Duncan Miriri)