By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Aug 15 Tanzania plans to conclude
negotiations with mining companies early next month to allow the
government to raise royalty payments on gold exports to 4
percent from 3 percent.
Energy and Minerals Minister William Ngeleja said in a
presentation to parliament seen by Reuters on Monday that the
government was in talks with mining companies to review various
taxes in line with mining legislation passed last year.
Tanzania is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer and has
attracted significant investment in the mining sector over the
past decade, but there is political pressure on the government
to stake claim to a bigger share of revenue from mineral
exports.
"We have agreed that the first week of September has been
set as the deadline for concluding this dialogue in order for
them to start paying royalty based on the new formula," he said.
"I don't see any way that these companies will not agree to
the new royalty regime ... Talks are proceeding very well."
The minister rejected criticism from some members of
parliament suggesting the country had not benefited from its
vast mineral resources, but said there was a need for the
government to correct mistakes in previous mining contracts.
Tanzania's annual gold exports have tripled to $1.5 billion
in the last five years due to the increase in the price of gold
but government revenues have remained at around $100 million a
year.
"We drafted a new (mining) policy in 2009 and enacted a new
mining act last year among other things to address the
shortfalls identified in the past ... we have now decided that
the government shall own a stake in all future mines," Ngeleja
said.
The minister said the government would not impose the new
royalty payments on existing mining companies, but would seek
voluntary compliance from the firms.
"We have succeeded to ensure some of the (mining) companies
start paying corporate tax, which has been a source of public
outcry. Resolute mining company ... is now paying 30 percent
corporate tax," he said.
Mineral development agreements in place guarantee a stable
tax regime for existing mining companies in Tanzania for the
duration of the mines' lifespan.
African Barrick Gold has four gold mines in
Tanzania while Australia's third largest gold miner, Resolute
Mining and South Africa's Anglogold Ashanti
also have gold mining operations there.
British mining company African Eagle Ltd. is raising funds
for its nickel project in Tanzania.
Tanzania said in June it was considering a "super profit"
tax on earnings from minerals as one of the ways to fund its
five-year development plan.
The move follows similar steps in other producer countries
that have sought to increase fiscal revenue from the mining
industry and to take advantage of rising prices.
Gold hit a record $1,813.79 an ounce on Thursday as
investors flocked to gold as a haven from risk.
The minister did not mention the proposed super profit tax
in his presentation to parliament.
