DAR ES SALAAM Oct 2 Tanzania needs to limit
power outages if it wants to maintain buoyant growth this year
and next, the International Monetary Fund mission to Tanzania
said on Tuesday, urging the government to come up with a viable
plan for the sector.
Paolo Mauro, leader of the IMF mission to Tanzania,
re-affirmed the fund's predictions that the Tanzanian economy
will grow between 6.5 percent and 7 percent in 2012 and said
growth is projected to "remain buoyant" in 2013.
But Tanzania, like neighbouring Uganda and Kenya, frequently
suffers from blackouts and Mauro singled out electricity supply
as a potential stumbling block to Tanzania's economic growth.
"(The IMF) urges the government to prepare rapidly an action
plan to address challenges in the electricity sector," Mauro
said in a statement.
"Near-term challenges relate to the need to preserve ample
and reliable electricity supply while ensuring the financial
viability of national power utility TANESCO, where sizable
outstanding payment arrears have built up vis-a-vis suppliers
following the emergency power plan introduced in late 2011."
A report from the government's chief auditor in April
exposed mismanagement and misuse of government funds in TANESCO
and other state-run agencies.
However, the IMF mission's report on Tanzanian economy was
positive overall, with the fund praising the government's
2012/2013 budget, which it said "appropriately balances" the
need for sustained fiscal consolidation, preserving social
spending, and creating room for critical infrastructure
investment.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Drazen Jorgic;
Edting by James Macharia)