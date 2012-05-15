DAR ES SALAAM, May 15 Tanzania's year-on-year
inflation rate fell to 18.7 percent in April from
19.0 percent in March, the fourth conseuctive fall, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:
MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE
VS VS
ONE MONTH 12-MONTH
Food & non-alcoholic
beverages 47.8 0.8 25.3
Alcoholic & Tobacco 3.3 0.1 9.3
Clothing & Footwear 6.7 0.8 15.4
Housing, water, electricity,
gas and other fuel 9.2 2.0 16.2
Furnishing, housing equipment,
& routine maintenance of the house 6.7 0.3 9.1
Health 0.9 0.5 3.2
Transport 9.5 0.7 8.6
Communication 2.1 0.1 -0.7
Recreation & Culture 1.3 0.1 9.1
Education 1.7 0.0 4.7
Restaurants & hotels 6.4 0.7 18.8
Miscellaneous goods & services 4.5 0.6 12.8
ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.0 0.8 18.7
