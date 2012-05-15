DAR ES SALAAM, May 15 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 18.7 percent in April from 19.0 percent in March, the fourth conseuctive fall, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:

MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE

VS VS

ONE MONTH 12-MONTH Food & non-alcoholic beverages 47.8 0.8 25.3 Alcoholic & Tobacco 3.3 0.1 9.3 Clothing & Footwear 6.7 0.8 15.4 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel 9.2 2.0 16.2 Furnishing, housing equipment, & routine maintenance of the house 6.7 0.3 9.1 Health 0.9 0.5 3.2 Transport 9.5 0.7 8.6 Communication 2.1 0.1 -0.7 Recreation & Culture 1.3 0.1 9.1 Education 1.7 0.0 4.7 Restaurants & hotels 6.4 0.7 18.8 Miscellaneous goods & services 4.5 0.6 12.8 ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.0 0.8 18.7 (Editing by David Clarke)