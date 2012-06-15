DAR ES SALAAM, June 15 Tanzania's year-on-year
inflation rate slowed to 18.2 percent in May from
18.7 percent in April, the fifth conseuctive fall, the National
Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:
MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE
VS VS
ONE MONTH 12-MONTH
Food & non-alcoholic
beverages 47.8 0.4 25.3
Alcoholic & Tobacco 3.3 0.2 8.7
Clothing & Footwear 6.7 0.6 15.5
Housing, water, electricity,
gas and other fuel 9.2 0.5 14.7
Furnishing, housing equipment,
& routine maintenance of the house 6.7 0.3 9.1
Health 0.9 0.3 3.2
Transport 9.5 -0.1 6.7
Communication 2.1 0.0 -0.7
Recreation & Culture 1.3 0.1 9.2
Education 1.7 0.0 4.7
Restaurants & hotels 6.4 0.5 17.5
Miscellaneous goods & services 4.5 0.5 13.2
ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.0 0.4 18.2
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by David Clarke)