DAR ES SALAAM, June 15 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate slowed to 18.2 percent in May from 18.7 percent in April, the fifth conseuctive fall, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:

MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE

VS VS

ONE MONTH 12-MONTH Food & non-alcoholic beverages 47.8 0.4 25.3 Alcoholic & Tobacco 3.3 0.2 8.7 Clothing & Footwear 6.7 0.6 15.5 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel 9.2 0.5 14.7 Furnishing, housing equipment, & routine maintenance of the house 6.7 0.3 9.1 Health 0.9 0.3 3.2 Transport 9.5 -0.1 6.7 Communication 2.1 0.0 -0.7 Recreation & Culture 1.3 0.1 9.2 Education 1.7 0.0 4.7 Restaurants & hotels 6.4 0.5 17.5 Miscellaneous goods & services 4.5 0.5 13.2 ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.0 0.4 18.2 (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by David Clarke)