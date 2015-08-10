(Adds details on inflation breakdown)

DAR ES SALAAM Aug 10 Tanzania's inflation jumped in July due to rising prices of both food and non-food items, the statistics office said on Monday.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said inflation rose 6.4 percent year-on-year in July, from 6.1 percent a month earlier, while the month-on-month inflation rate rose to 0.4 percent from 0.2 percent.

"Items whose prices increased include rice, maize, clothing and accommodation," Ephraim Kwesigabo, a director at NBS, told a news conference.

He said the food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate rose to 10.6 percent in the year to July from 10.1 percent a month earlier.

Food is the biggest driver of prices in the east African nation among the basket of goods and services used to measure inflation. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ngw'anakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa and Digby Lidstone)