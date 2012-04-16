DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 19.0 percent in March from 19.4 percent in February, the third conseuctive fall, due to a decrease in food and energy costs, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:

MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE

VS VS

ONE MONTH 12-MONTH Food & non-alcoholic beverages 47.8 0.7 25.7 Alcoholic & Tobacco 3.3 1.3 9.3 Clothing & Footwear 6.7 1.6 15.0 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel 9.2 1.2 17.4 Furnishing, housing equipment, & routine maintenance of the house 6.7 1.2 9.0 Health 0.9 0.4 2.8 Transport 9.5 1.5 9.7 Communication 2.1 0.1 -0.7 Recreation & Culture 1.3 0.5 9.1 Education 1.7 0.0 4.8 Restaurants & hotels 6.4 2.6 18.2 Miscellaneous goods & services 4.5 1.4 12.3 ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.00 1.0 19.0

