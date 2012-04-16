DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 Tanzania's year-on-year
inflation rate fell to 19.0 percent in March from
19.4 percent in February, the third conseuctive fall, due to a
decrease in food and energy costs, the National Bureau of
Statistics said on Monday.
Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:
MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE
VS VS
ONE MONTH 12-MONTH
Food & non-alcoholic
beverages 47.8 0.7 25.7
Alcoholic & Tobacco 3.3 1.3 9.3
Clothing & Footwear 6.7 1.6 15.0
Housing, water, electricity,
gas and other fuel 9.2 1.2 17.4
Furnishing, housing equipment,
& routine maintenance of the house 6.7 1.2 9.0
Health 0.9 0.4 2.8
Transport 9.5 1.5 9.7
Communication 2.1 0.1 -0.7
Recreation & Culture 1.3 0.5 9.1
Education 1.7 0.0 4.8
Restaurants & hotels 6.4 2.6 18.2
Miscellaneous goods & services 4.5 1.4 12.3
ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.00 1.0 19.0
