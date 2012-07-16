INTERVIEW-India needs 1.5 mln T of sugar imports in 2017 -trade group
* Opening sugar stocks for 2017/2018 season seen low at 3.2 mln T
(Refiles to fix format)
DAR ES SALAAM, July 16 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate slowed to 17.4 percent in June from 18.2 percent in May, the sixth consecutive fall, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
Following is a breakdown of the CPI data:
MAIN GROUP WEIGHT % CHANGE % CHANGE
VS VS
ONE MONTH 12-MONTH
Food & non-alcoholic beverages 47.8 -0.4 23.5 Alcohol & Tobacco 3.3 2.9 11.7 Clothing & Footwear 6.7 0.2 15.1 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuel 9.2 1.1 14.6 Furnishing, housing equipment, & routine maintenance of the house 6.7 0.7 9.0 Health 0.9 0.1 3.3 Transport 9.5 0.1 5.9 Communication 2.1 -0.1 -0.9 Recreation & Culture 1.3 3.1 11.7
Education 1.7 0.0 4.7 Restaurants & hotels 6.4 0.2 17.8 Miscellaneous goods & services
4.5 0.3 13.1 ALL ITEMS INDEX 100.0 0.1 17.4
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
* Opening sugar stocks for 2017/2018 season seen low at 3.2 mln T
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.