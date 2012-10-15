DAR ES SALAAM Oct 15 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell for the ninth month in a row in September to 13.5 percent from 14.9 percent in August, official data showed on Monday.

The central bank has said it excpects headline inflation to reach 10 percent by the year's end and fall into single digits by the end of the financial year in mid 2013. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Richard Lough)