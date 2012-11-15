DAR ES SALAAM Nov 15 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate fell for the tenth straight month in October to 12.9 percent from 13.5 percent in September, official data showed on Thursday.

The central bank has said it excpects headline inflation to reach 10 percent by the year's end and fall into single digits by the end of the financial year in mid-2013. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Richard Lough)