DAR ES SALAAM May 19 Tanzania's parliament has approved government plans to spend 4.89 trillion shillings ($2.24 billion), or 17 percent of total spending, in the 2016/17 fiscal year, half of it on transport infrastructure.

Tanzania, like its neighbour Kenya, wants to profit from its long coastline and upgrade rickety railways and roads to serve growing economies in the land-locked heart of Africa.

Oil discoveries in Kenya and Uganda and gas finds in Tanzania have turned east Africa into an exploration hot spot for oil firms but transport infrastructure there has suffered from decades of under-investment.

Tanzania's works, transport and communications minister, Makame Mbarawa, said in a presentation to parliament late on Wednesday that 2.21 trillion shillings would be spent on infrastructure projects in the construction sector, 2.58 trillion on transport and 95.8 billion on communications.

The projects include starting work on a 2,561-km (1,536-mile) railway connecting the port at the commercial capital Dar es Salaam to land-locked neighbours Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.

Two additional railway lines would connect Dar es Salaam port to coal, iron ore and soda ash mining areas in the south and northern parts of the country, Mbarawa told parliament.

The government also plans to invest in new roads, ports and airports.

It said in April it would raise total spending by 31 percent to 29.53 trillion shillings for its overall budget to be presented on June 9 and plans to borrow 2.1 trillion to pay for infrastructure projects. ($1 = 2,184 Tanzanian shillings)