BAGAMOYO, Tanzania, June 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In
a rare victory for landless villagers in Africa, more than 1,500
people have been spared eviction to make way for an energy plant
after the Tanzanian government halted the project citing concern
for wildlife in a nearby sanctuary.
The bioelectricity plant was to be built in Saadani National
Park in northern Tanzania and would have siphoned huge amounts
of water from a major river, affecting the elephants, hippos and
giraffes that roam the 1,100 square km sanctuary.
Construction of the $569 million plant, which was to produce
ethanol from locally grown sugar and generate enough power for
100,000 rural households, would also have forced the eviction of
thousands of smallholder farmers who work lands surrounding the
park.
Although the company, Agro EcoEnergy, had offered local
farmers work growing sugar cane for the project, villagers told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation they were given no choice on
their future.
"It was only to leave. We have been given no option on how
the land is to be used," said Seif Mkomeni, a farmer from
Matipwili.
INSECURITY WITHOUT LAND TITLES
Tanzania is among several African countries that have
attracted foreign investors keen to take advantage of cheap land
and labour for large scale agriculture.
Analysts say this has created problems for local communities
because property deeds are difficult to obtain due to
inefficient bureaucracies and systemic corruption in the land
sector.
And while Tanzanian law states that village lands are not
to be sold to outsiders, the lack of documentation means
villagers have little recourse when it does happen.
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told parliament
that the project had been stopped because the government wanted
to safeguard the Wami River's flow to ensure the well-being of
the animals who rely on it for drinking water.
"There are many areas where such projects could be
undertaken without disturbing wildlife," Majaliwa said.
But a lawmaker who declined to be named told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation that the plant had become embroiled in an
internal political dispute over a 3,000 hectare parcel of
fragile forest land earmarked for the project.
The member of parliament said the previous government,
headed by Jakaya Kikwete, had approved transfer of the land to
the energy company against the advice of the Tanzanian Ministry
of Tourism and National Resources which stated it belonged
inside the national park.
The new government also expressed concern about the impact
of the proposed plant on tourism to Saadani. Unique in Tanzania
for its eastern boundary with the Indian Ocean, the park is not
only home to 30 species of large mammals, but also boasts
valuable mangrove forest and beaches where green turtles, the
largest of the hard-shelled sea turtles, come to lay their eggs.
A marine extension of the park includes the Mafui sandbanks
which contain colorful reefs and important fish breeding
grounds.
In an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Agro
EcoEnergy Chairman, Per Carstedt, said he was shocked by the
decision and said the Tanzanian government had ignored expert
views on the project confirming it met necessary environmental
standards.
He said the company had invested millions of dollars to
ensure the project complied with environmental safeguards and
had created a mechanism to save water lost during river floods.
"We are totally surprised by the statement that the Prime
Minister made in the parliament. Three studies had been done
before this project took off and none of them said anything like
that," Carstedt said.
DEVELOPMENT TENSIONS
The decision to jettison the project highlights the often
competing forces faced by developing nations in Africa which
must weigh up benefits of large-scale private investment in
industry against the welfare of local communities and the
environment.
This tension was documented in a 2013 study commissioned by
the Stockholm Environment Institute which concluded that the
Tanzanian government's encouragement of foreign investment has
weakened local communities' capacity to protect their land.
The report showed that despite rules that foreign companies
negotiate land leases only with the government-owned Tanzania
Investment Center (TIC), some investors had deliberately
bypassed the official system, lobbying village leaders directly.
According to the Tanzania forest conservation group, Mama
Misitu (Mother Forests), the decision also highlighted the
complexity of environmental decisions.
Its spokesman Shafee Amir said Tanzania was facing a
"yawning energy deficit" and abandoning a renewable energy
project could also result in an increase or return to the use of
alternatives such as charcoal which are not sustainable.
(Reporting by Kizito Makoye, Editing by Paola Totaro; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit
news.trust.org)