* IPO just 42.3 percent subscribed
* Majority of shares taken by retail investors
* Cash raised to fund fleet, route expansion
(Adds details, quotes)
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Nov 23 Tanzania's Precision
Air has sold less than half its initial public share offering,
with brokers saying investors were keeping their cash for a
share placement from Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL).
Tanzania's biggest airline was seeking to raise close to 28
billion shillings ($16.5 million) from the IPO for modernisation
and expansion of its fleet, but managed to collect just 11.84
billion shillings.
"The IPO was undersubscribed largely because investors were
not comparing Precision Air with another airline -- they were
comparing it with TBL, which appeared to be more attractive to
some of the investors," Laurean Malauri, chief executive of
Orbit Securities, sponsoring broker for the IPO, told Reuters.
"The fact that there were delays in getting approval from
Kenya's stock market regulator has led to a negligible
participation of foreign investors in the IPO. By the time the
approval came, it was too late for Kenyan investors to
participate."
Precision Air's IPO ran from Oct. 7 to Nov. 4, and the sale
of East African Breweries Limited's (EABL) 20 percent
stake in TBL started on Nov. 4 and is due to close on Nov.25.
The airline had set aside up to 49 percent of the 58.8
million shares on offer to foreign investors.
Before the IPO, Kenya Airways owned 49 percent of the
airline, with the remaining majority stake owned by Michael
Shirima, chairman and founder of the airline. Kenya Airways'
stake was not part of the share sale.
Existing shareholders will see their stakes diluted after
the IPO, with Shirima holding 35.52 percent of the firm, Kenya
Airways 34.13 percent and the public 30.35 percent.
"The IPO was still a success, because the aim was to
increase public ownership of the airline, and retail investors
were the majority of the buyers," said Malauri.
"Precision Air is working on another financing plan to meet
the funding gap after the under subscription ... They have
alternative plans to raise funds, such as private financing and
others."
A statement issued by Precision Air's Managing Director,
Alfonse Kioko, seen by Reuters on Wednesday, said a total of
6,667 investors participated in the IPO.
"The participants were mostly domestic retail investors and
some Tanzanian institutions," he said.
"The airline has submitted a financial plan to relevant
authorities outlining how the funds raised (from the IPO) would
be invested and strategies of filling the (financing) gap to
ensure the airline's goals are successfully met."
Kioko said Precision Air would be listed on the Dar es
Salaam Stock Exchange as initially planned on Dec. 15.
EABL launched a 121.51 billion shilling placement of its
stake in SABMiller's Tanzanian unit at a premium to its
last traded share price.
Brokers said EABL's offer was 12.4 percent higher than the
most recent closing price of TBL's shares on the Tanzanian
bourse.
SABMiller owns 52.83 percent of the shares in Tanzania's
biggest beer maker.
TBL, which controls about 70 percent of the beer market in
Tanzania, was listed on the DSE in 1998 at an offer price of 550
shillings per share.
($1 = 1,700 Tanzanian shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa)