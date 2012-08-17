DAR ES SALAAM Aug 17 Tanzania intends to cancel
its contract with a Dubai-based shipping agent, saying the
company reflagged Iranian ships with the Tanzanian flag without
its knowledge, a minister for the semi-autonomous Zanzibar
government said on Friday.
The east African country said it was in the process of
de-registering 36 Iranian vessels after an investigation into
the origin of the ships concluded they were from Iran.
As a semi-autonomous region, Zanzibar has the authority to
register ships -- and has its own contract with Philtex
Corporation -- which then fly the Tanzanian flag.
Suleiman said Tanzanian Prime Minister Mizengo Pinda on
Thursday informed the union's Parliament about Zanzibar's
decision to terminate its contract with Philtex.
U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday urged the U.S. government to take
action against Tanzania for flouting sanctions against Iran,
putting further pressure on the Tanzanian government to cease
oil-related dealings with Tehran.
The United States has a longstanding ban on imports of
Iranian oil and has imposed new economic sanctions that have
curbed Iranian oil imports by most other major nations.
The European Union banned Iranian oil imports as well as
providing insurance for vessels carrying Iranian oil on July 1,
part of international efforts to press Tehran to end a nuclear
program the West believes is aimed at producing atomic bombs.
Rashid Seif Suleiman, infrastructure and communication
minister from Zanzibar, said his government would act to cancel
its contract with Philtex that serves as the island's sole agent
for the registration of ships.
"We are de-registering the Iran ships first, then we will
move to terminate our contract with Philtex," Suleiman told
Reuters by phone from Zanzibar.
Reflagging ships masks their ownership, which could make it
easier for Iran to obtain insurance and financing for the
cargoes, as well as find buyers for the shipments without
attracting attention from the United States and European Union.
"Philtex has had a valid 10-year contract with the Zanzibar
government...my ministry is working with the Attorney General's
Chambers in Zanzibar to look at all the legal implications,"
Suleiman said.
Philtex could not be reached for comment.
Tanzania launched an investigation last month over
accusations that it had reflagged oil tankers from Iran, and
asked the United States and European Union to help it verify the
origin of the tankers flying the east African country's flag.