T anzania's decision to halt a multi-million dollar energy
project to protect a wildlife sanctuary and farming land is a
"victory" for vulnerable local communities, a global aid agency
said.
The $569 million bioelectricity plant threatened to evict
more than 1,500 villagers from their land in northern Tanzania
and would have siphoned off huge amounts of water from a major
river, impacting wildlife in the Saadani National Park.
Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said last month
the project had been halted to protect the flow of the Wami
River, to safeguard wild animals in the 1,000 square km reserve.
Doug Hertzler, a senior policy analyst with Action Aid USA,
said Tanzania's move was a victory for vulnerable communities at
risk of losing their land without their consent.
"We are glad to see the Tanzania government has recognised
that the large amount of water needed for this project would
have a negative impact on the Wami River and the Saadani
National Park, but the impact on local people must also be taken
into consideration in future decisions," he said in a statement.
Action Aid has opposed the project because of accusations of
"land grabbing" by Agro EcoEnergy which planned to construct the
dam.
According to Hertzler, local communities told Action Aid in
2014 they had not been offered a choice on whether to be
resettled because of the project, which was to produce ethanol
from sugar and generate power for 100,000 households.
Agro EcoEnergy spokesman Ray Naluyaga denied the
accusations.
Tanzania is among several African countries that have
attracted foreign investors keen to take advantage of cheap land
and labour for large-scale agriculture.
However, analysts say this has created problems for local
communities because property deeds are hard to obtain due to
inefficient bureaucracies and corruption in the land sector.
Hertzler said the process of implementing the Agro EcoEnergy
project was "severely flawed" and that affected households had
been prevented from investing in and improving their land.
"Local households and communities have been reliant on the
land grabbed by the project to feed their families, and to
provide them with a source of income," he said.
Despite the halt called to the project, he said, it was not
known what would happen to land that had been earmarked for the
plant in the coastal Bagamoyo district even though some of it
had been recognised officially as belonging to local people.
He urged policy makers and aid agencies to support local
communities so they are able to make the decisions that affect
them on the future use of their land.
In an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation in May,
Agro EcoEnergy Chairman, Per Carstedt, said he was shocked by
the decision and said the Tanzanian government had ignored
expert views on the project confirming it met necessary
environmental standards.
