By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, June 29 The Tanzanian government
submitted three bills to parliament on Thursday that would allow
it to force mining and energy companies to renegotiate their
contracts, the latest in a string of moves that have alarmed
foreign investors.
It was not immediately clear how the proposed renegotiation
of contracts would affect a planned $30 billion gas project, or
the troubled mining sector, which generates about 3.5 percent of
Tanzania's gross domestic product.
Businesses have complained that they feel President John
Magufuli is unfairly squeezing them through a strict
interpretation of tax laws, increased fines and demands they
rapidly list on the local stock exchange.
Magufuli says the reforms will increase transparency and
revenues and that the companies have not been paying their fair
share of taxes, charges they strongly deny.
The three bills, expected to be fast-tracked, cover natural
resources contracts, sovereignty and amend existing laws and
would allow the government to renegotiate or dissolve contracts.
"This is unprecedented in terms of an escalation and an
assault on the mining sector," said Ahmed Salim, vice president
of global advisory firm Teneo Intelligence.
"There hasn’t been much dialogue between the private sector
and government. Major companies in Tanzania, both foreign and
domestic, mostly wake up to news about major changes in
legislation and regulation alterations ... This will have very
severe consequences in terms of foreign investment."
COMPANIES AFFECTED
Companies that could be affected include BG Group, part of
Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, Statoil
and Ophir Energy.
They plan to build a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG)
export terminal in partnership with state-run Tanzania Petroleum
Development Corp.
The bill on natural wealth and resources reads: "Where the
government has served notice of intention to renegotiate the
arrangement or agreement ... and the other party fails to agree
to renegotiate the unconscionable terms or no agreement is
reached ... such terms shall cease to have effect and shall be
treated as having been expunged."
It defines "unconscionable terms" as anything that is
"contrary to good conscience and the enforceability of which
jeopardises the interests of the people" of Tanzania.
The bills reject international arbitration - a standard
requirement of many international deals - and stipulate that any
renegotiation must be completed within 90 days or that section
of the contract is void.
The parliamentary session has been extended for several days
to allow lawmakers to study the bills and approve them, National
Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai said.
Tanzania is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer and has
made vast natural gas discoveries but remains one of the poorest
countries in the world.
Mining companies that could be affected by the proposed law
changes include AngloGold Ashanti, Acacia Mining Plc
and Petra Diamonds.
Acacia, which has most of its operations in Tanzania, has
been a particular target of Magufuli's ire. Its share price has
nearly halved since March 3, when the government banned it from
exporting minerals in a row over taxes.
Acacia and AngloGold said they were studying the
legislation. Acacia also said talks with the government on the
export ban were "yet to begin".
(Additional reporting by Zandile Shabalala in London and
Katharine Houreld in Nairobi; writing by Katharine Houreld;
Editing by Dale Hudson and Jason Neely)