DAR ES SALAAM, June 30 Tanzania's parliament
should pass three bills next week that would allow the
resource-rich East African nation to force mining and energy
companies to renegotiate their contracts, the justice minister
said on Friday.
"Yes, we expect parliament to pass the three bills next
week," Tanzania's Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister,
Palamagamba Kabudi, told Reuters.
Many major multinationals could be affected by the new laws.
(reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Katharine
Houreld, editing by Ed Osmond)