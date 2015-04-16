NAIROBI, April 16 Tanzania's shilling
fell to a record low against the dollar of 1,890/1,900 on
Thursday, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from
energy firms and manufacturers, traders said.
"This is the weakest level the Tanzanian shilling has been
in history," said Mohamed Laseko, a trader at CRDB Bank.
Inflows of foreign exchange have been modest from
agriculture exports and tourism, now in a low season for
arrivals. In addition, a globally stronger dollar has hurt
Tanzania's shilling and other regional currencies.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Edmund Blair;
Editing by James Macharia)