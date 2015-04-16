NAIROBI, April 16 Tanzania's shilling fell to a record low against the dollar of 1,890/1,900 on Thursday, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from energy firms and manufacturers, traders said.

"This is the weakest level the Tanzanian shilling has been in history," said Mohamed Laseko, a trader at CRDB Bank.

Inflows of foreign exchange have been modest from agriculture exports and tourism, now in a low season for arrivals. In addition, a globally stronger dollar has hurt Tanzania's shilling and other regional currencies.

