DAR ES SALAAM, April 16 Tanzania's shilling fell to a record low to the dollar on Thursday, weighed down by demand for the U.S. currency from energy firms and manufacturers, and traders said it would remain weak for months.

By 1024 GMT, the shilling was quoted at 1,890/1900, compared with a previous low of 1,855/65 a week ago. In February, the currency broke through previous lows hit in late 2011.

"This is the weakest level the Tanzanian shilling has been in history," said Mohamed Laseko, a trader at CRDB Bank, adding that international companies seeking dollars to pay dividends were also weighing on the currency.

Inflows of foreign exchange to help meet the demand have been modest from agriculture exports and tourism, now in a low season for arrivals. Both are major sources of hard currency for the east African nation.

"The central bank recently restricted the use of foreign exchange swaps and forwards on the shilling, but this has not helped to halt the weakening of the local currency to historical lowest levels because of huge demand for dollars," said a trader at a commercial bank, who asked not to be named.

"There are no signs for the strengthening of the shilling until June and July when we start to receive dollar inflows from tourism and agriculture sectors," he said.

A globally stronger dollar has also hurt Tanzania's shilling and other regional currencies. In neighbouring Kenya, the currency has hit lows to the dollar last seen more than three years ago, while Uganda's currency has hit all-time lows.

