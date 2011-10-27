* To pay $48 mln this year for its Geita mine
* Other mining companies expected to follow suit
DAR ES SALAAM Oct 27 Africa's biggest gold
miner AngloGold Ashanti has started paying 30 percent
corporate tax to the Tanzanian government this year for its
Geita mine, in line with the east African country's new mining
policy.
This is the first time that the mine has started paying
corporate tax in Tanzania since it began commercial gold
production in August 2000.
Tanzania, which is Africa's fourth-largest gold producer,
previously granted a tax holiday to mining companies that
exempted them from paying corporate tax until they recouped
investment costs in the mines.
"AngloGold Ashanti has announced that it will pay 86 billion
shillings ($48 million) corporate tax this year ... The company
has already paid 8.6 billion shillings out of the amount," the
Tanzanian president's office said in a statement on Thursday.
The announcement on the tax payment was made by AngloGold's
Chief Executive, Mark Cutifani, to Tanzanian President Jakaya
Kikwete, during a meeting in Perth, Australia, on Thursday ahead
of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
The government began negotiations with mining companies to
pay the tax after drafting a new mining policy in 2009 and the
subsequent passing of new mining legislation last year.
"This is the first time that AngloGold will start paying
corporate tax since it entered the Tanzanian market," said the
presidency.
Australian gold miner Resolute Mining was the first
mining company to start paying corporate tax in Tanzania,
according to the African country's minerals ministry.
Mining officials said the government was also in talks with
African Barrick Gold , which has four gold mines in
Tanzania, on payment of the tax.
Tanzania announced last week it plans to raise royalty
payments on exports of gold by the end of this year as it seeks
to restructure its mining sector.
The 2010 Mining Act increased the rate of royalty paid on
minerals such as gold from 3 percent to 4 percent and required
the government to own a stake in strategic mining projects.
Sources in Tanzania's mining industry told Reuters that
mining companies were yet to agree on the new royalty rates,
despite the government's announcement.
($1 = 1795.500 Tanzanian Shillings)
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Duncan Miriri)