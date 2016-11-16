DAR ES SALAAM Nov 16 The Tanzanian president's recent calls to build more smelters to process gold show a lack of understanding of how the industry works, the head of the industry's trade body said on Wednesday.

Frustrations are building between the administration of President John Magufuli, who has been on an anti-corruption drive since his election last year, and big mining companies, which feel they are being unfairly targeted.

Major gold mining companies in Tanzania include Acacia Mining Plc and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.

This month Magufuli said he was tightening mining rules to curb what he called "funny deals". He has also urged miners to build smelters to refine ore in Tanzania and speculated they might be smuggling gold sands out of the country from private airstrips.

Tanzania is Africa's fourth biggest gold producer and boasts reserves of copper and other minerals. Like other African nations, Magufuli's government has been on a drive to add value to its exports rather than send raw materials abroad.

But more than 99 percent of gold mined in Tanzania is already processed there. The concentrate that is exported - mixed silver, copper and gold - is challenging to separate and needs complex technology, Ami Mpungwe, chairman of industry body Tanzania Chamber of Energy and Minerals, said on the sidelines of a conference.

"There's a lack of understanding (in government) about how the industry works," Mpungwe told Reuters.

"This doesn't make economic sense," to build a smelter for the concentrate, Mpungwe said. Tanzania's annual production of mixed concentrate -- 60,000 tonnes -- falls well short of the minimum 150,000 tonnes needed to make a smelter commercially viable, he said.

Mining companies are also required to list 30 percent of their shares on Tanzania's stock exchange by September 2018, a rule originally laid down in 2010 but on hold until Magufuli approved a regulation to enforce the requirement.

Executives say there may not be enough investors in Tanzania to take up the shares offered. At worst, say executives, uncertainty over such rules could deter potential investment.

"The best way is a phased listing to gauge interest and liquidity in the market," said Mpungwe.

Mining contributes about 4 percent to Tanzania's gross domestic product, but the government wants that to rise, said Ali Samaje, an acting commissioner at the Minerals and Energy Ministry. Any firm whose share offering was not fully subscribed could be exempted by from the rule by the minister, he said.

He also said the government was inviting investors to consider building a smelter, but would not force mining companies to do so. (Editing by Edmund Blair and David Evans)