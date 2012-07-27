* Plans 200-megawatt coal-fired power project
* Eyes higher revenues from gold exports
* Says has over 130 mln pounds of uranium oxide
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DODOMA, July 27 Tanzania, Africa's fourth
largest gold producer, has told mining companies operating for
more than five years to start paying a corporate tax of 30
percent, citing rising prices of precious metals at the world
market.
Tanzania's gold export earnings rose 31 percent last year to
$1.879 billion from $1.436 billion a year before on higher world
prices for the commodity, Sospeter Muhongo, energy and minerals
minister, told parliament on Friday.
The minister said the government wants to earn higher
revenues from mining companies due to the rising gold price and
added the government had ordered audits of all large-scale gold
mines in the country to ensure they started paying corporate
taxes after recovering their costs of production.
"I am instructing all mining companies that have been in
operation for more than five years to start paying corporate tax
without any excuses," he said.
"If they claim they are still making losses and can't
contribute to the national economy through taxes, they should
shut down their mines and leave because minerals do not rot."
Major gold mining companies in Tanzania include African
Barrick Gold Plc, which has four gold-producing mines,
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and Resolute Mining Ltd.
He did not say which of these mines were affected, but said
Geita Gold Mine owned by AngloGold Ashanti and the Golden Pride
mine owned by Resolute had already paid a total of 228.5 billion
shillings in corporate taxes.
He said Tanzania was also evaluating 11 bids from investors
for a stake in the state-run Buhemba gold mine. The government
regained ownership of the mine this year after reversing its
2005 privatisation to a local company amid allegations of graft
in the previous sale of the mine.
It is much smaller than mines run by the big companies.
The country has also invited bids for a joint venture
project to develop a state-run coal mine with 35.5 million
tonnes of reserves, the country's energy and minerals minister
said Friday.
The government said the project would also involve
construction of a 200-megawatt coal-fired power plant at a cost
of $400 million.
"By June 2012, the State Mining Corp received bids from 16
foreign and local companies to enter into joint venture to
develop this project," Muhongo said.
He said Tanzania has 136.5 million pounds of uranium oxide,
with Australia-based miner Mantra Resources given a go-ahead to
build a $450 uranium mine at a world heritage park after the
project received approval from UNESCO, the U.N. cultural agency.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Jeffrey Benkoe)