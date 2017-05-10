(Adds comment by Acacia Mining)
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM May 10 Tanzania will enforce a
new rule requiring mining companies to list on its bourse by
August, President John Magufuli said, as part of measures aimed
at increasing transparency and spreading wealth from the
country's natural resources.
Major foreign-owned mining companies in Tanzania that will
be affected by the requirement to list on the Dar es Salaam
Stock Exchange include Acacia Mining, AngloGold Ashanti
and Petra Diamonds.
"By listing these companies on the stock exchange, we will
be able to monitor how much (revenue) they actually get,"
Magufuli said in a television programme aired by local stations
late on Tuesday.
The programme produced by the president's office featured
comments made by Magufuli during talks with local business
leaders on May 6.
The government issued regulations last year requiring
holders of special mining licences to sell a 30 percent stake in
their companies via an initial public offering within two years.
The mining ministry amended the rules in February and set a
new listing deadline of Aug. 23.
Tanzania is Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer and also
has vast deposits of coal, uranium and precious gemstones.
Magufuli said he hoped the IPOs would bring more
transparency and offer the public a share of the mining
industry's profits.
Since coming into office in November 2015 Magufuli has
targeted large companies, particularly mining and telecoms
businesses, in a crackdown on tax evasion.
Major mining companies confirmed they were in talks with the
Tanzanian government on the new mandatory listing rule.
"As investors in any country, we value policy and regulatory
stability and certainty. We value the ability to have a
constructive dialogue with the authorities in Tanzania with
respect to the listing regulations," AngloGold Ashanti spokesman
Chris Nthite said.
AngloGold Ashanti owns the Geita gold mine in northwest
Tanzania.
London-listed Petra Diamonds, which holds a 75 percent stake
in the Williamson diamond mine in Tanzania, with the government
holding the rest, also said it was in discussions with
authorities on the listing rule.
Acacia said it will be engaging with the authorities.
Tanzania's biggest gold miner said last month that its three
gold mines in the country would be affected by the listing
requirement.
The planned mandatory listing of mining companies comes
after implementation of separate regulations requiring telecoms
firms list on the local stock exchange.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by David Evans and
David Goodman)