By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DODOMA, Tanzania, June 8 Tanzania plans to
introduce a 1 percent clearing fee on the value of mineral
exports in 2017/18 (July-June), its finance minister said on
Thursday, part of government measures aimed at getting a bigger
share of revenues from the east African country's natural
resources.
"The government will not allow the direct export of minerals
from mines," finance and planning minister Philip Mpango said in
his budget speech in parliament.
"The government will set up clearing houses at international
airports, mines and exit border points where a 1 percent
clearing fee will be imposed on the value of mineral exports."
Mpango said the government would announce more details on
the new mineral clearing fee at a later date.
Last month, President John Magufuli fired his mining
minister and the chief of the state-run mineral audit agency
after an investigation into possible undeclared exports by
mining companies.
A second audit of the mining sector is now underway after
Magufuli said the first audit committee said it found Acacia
Mining had 10 times more gold in its containers than
the company had declared, as well as undeclared minerals such as
iron and sulphur.
Acacia has denied any wrongdoing and said the state's audit
of the company's gold and copper ore was inaccurate and has said
it would consider its options in the east African
country.
Introduction of the clearing fee also comes after Magufuli
ordered a ban on exports of gold and copper concentrates in
March to push for domestic value addition of minerals through
the construction of a copper smelter.
Magufuli also announced in May that his government would
enforce a new rule requiring mining companies to list on the
country's stock exchange by August 23.
Major foreign-owned mining companies in Tanzania that will
be affected by the requirement to list on the Dar es Salaam
Stock Exchange include Acacia Mining, AngloGold Ashanti
and Petra Diamonds.
Tanzania is Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer and also
has vast deposits of coal, uranium and precious gemstones.
Magufuli said he hoped the listings would bring more
transparency and offer the public a share of the mining
industry's profits.
Since coming into office in November 2015, Magufuli has
targeted large companies, particularly mining and telecoms
businesses, in a crackdown on tax evasion.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by George
Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)