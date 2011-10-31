DAR ES SALAAM Oct 31 Tanzania's state-run
National Housing Corp signed a mortgage finance deal with seven
commercial banks including National Bank of Commerce, a unit of
South African group ABSA , Kenya Commercial Bank
and National Microfinance Bank.
"The absence of a mortgage financing system has adverse
effects on our country's economy ... the majority of Tanzanians
have been forced to build their houses incrementally through
(their) own savings," Tanzania's minister for lands, housing and
human settlement Anna Tibaijuka said on Monday.
Tibaijuka said it takes up to 10 years for an average
Tanzanian family to build a house using its own savings, tying
up substantial capital.
Tibaijuka said most banks in Tanzania were hesitating to
start mortgage financing, while overall lending rates remained
high.
"Affordable interest rate and repayment period are issues
that need to be addressed urgently. Interest rates of 15 to 20
percent are very high and unaffordable to mortgage seekers," she
said.
Tibaijuka said state-run Tanzania Mortgage Refinancing Co
would start refinancing mortgage lenders in the country before
the year-end.
NHC Director General Nehemia Mchechu said the company
planned to build 5,000 low-cost houses.
