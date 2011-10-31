DAR ES SALAAM Oct 31 Tanzania's state-run National Housing Corp signed a mortgage finance deal with seven commercial banks including National Bank of Commerce, a unit of South African group ABSA , Kenya Commercial Bank and National Microfinance Bank.

"The absence of a mortgage financing system has adverse effects on our country's economy ... the majority of Tanzanians have been forced to build their houses incrementally through (their) own savings," Tanzania's minister for lands, housing and human settlement Anna Tibaijuka said on Monday.

Tibaijuka said it takes up to 10 years for an average Tanzanian family to build a house using its own savings, tying up substantial capital.

Tibaijuka said most banks in Tanzania were hesitating to start mortgage financing, while overall lending rates remained high.

"Affordable interest rate and repayment period are issues that need to be addressed urgently. Interest rates of 15 to 20 percent are very high and unaffordable to mortgage seekers," she said.

Tibaijuka said state-run Tanzania Mortgage Refinancing Co would start refinancing mortgage lenders in the country before the year-end.

NHC Director General Nehemia Mchechu said the company planned to build 5,000 low-cost houses. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and David Holmes)