DAR ES SALAAM, April 2 Mudslides after
torrential rains have killed 13 people at a quarry in the
northern Tanzanian town of Arusha, a senior government official
said on Tuesday.
Tanzania's buoyant economy has fuelled a building boom,
especially in the centre of the tourist town but high demand for
construction materials has led to a proliferation of new
quarries, raising concern for safety standards.
"A heavy downpour on Sunday caused mudslides and flooding in
some parts of Arusha. This resulted in the deaths of 13 people
at a quarry," Arusha Regional Commissioner Magesa Mulongo told
Reuters by telephone.
Television footage showed rescue workers in army uniform
using stretchers to carry the bodies of victims out of the
quarry. Several trucks were buried under the muddy morass in the
Moshono area on the outskirts of Arusha.
Mulongo said two people were rescued from the mudslides
before the search and rescue operation ended late on Monday. The
quarry was temporarily closed to allow police investigations.
In an indication of shaky safety standards in the building
industry, at least 36 people were killed in the collapse of a
multi-storey building under construction in Tanzania's biggest
city Dar es Salaam on Friday.
