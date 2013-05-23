* Tanzania says 17 wells to be drilled in 2013/14
* New gas discoveries raise hopes of energy boom
* Riots over local benefits
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DODOMA, May 23 Tanzania has drafted policies
aimed at channelling the benefits of a gas boom to its own
people, in the face of a fatal riot over plans for a new
pipeline.
The draft policy paper seen by Reuters proposes gas
companies list on the local stock exchange, creating a gas
revenue fund and a national oil and gas company, and locating
plants onshore to liquefy the gas from the offshore fields.
Tanzania estimates it has 41.7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of
recoverable natural gas reserves. Discoveries offshore of
Tanzania and Mozambique's waters have led to predictions the
region could become the world's third-largest exporter of
natural gas.
Mtwara, one of two regions in southern Tanzania picked for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, saw its residents riot on
Wednesday, protesting that a budget presentation to parliament
failed to show how the construction of a 532 km (330 mile)
pipeline through their region would benefit them.
The 2013 draft natural gas policy plans to "ensure that the
domestic market is given first priority over the export market
in gas supply."
"To develop the capacity of Tanzanians to participate
strategically in the natural gas value chain, the government
shall ensure companies participating in the natural gas value
chain are listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange," it said.
Tanzania Energy and Minerals Minister Sospeter Muhongo said
the policy had been submitted to the government for approval.
"Implementation of the natural gas policy will start in
2013/14 after a government decision," he said in parliament on
Wednesday.
Under the proposals, the government requires companies to
build natural gas processing facilities onshore, although around
80 percent of current gas discoveries have been made offshore.
Muhongo said the government would also put in place an
upstream oil policy and natural gas laws by next year.
British BG Group said earlier this month it would
present the government with proposed onshore locations for a big
LNG terminal in the next few months.
BG is working with its exploration partner Ophir
and Norway's Statoil, which has found gas in the waters
near to BG's discoveries, on the planned $10 billion project.
Investors in the Mtwara project - financed by a $1.2 billion
Chinese loan - are TPDC, Canada's Wentworth Resources
and France's Maurel & Prom. It is expected to take
12-14 months to complete.
President Jakaya Kikwete said on Wednesday Tanzania's
natural resources belonged to all its citizens and that only 14
percent of the gas would be transported to Dar es Salaam and
other regions.
He said the rest would stay in Mtwara, for power generation
and for use by industries to be set up in there.
Muhongo said exploration companies planned to drill 17 new
wells in the country during the 2013/14 (July-June) fiscal year
at a cost of at least $680 million.
Tanzania plans to offer eight oil and gas exploration areas
for licensing in October.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
William Hardy)