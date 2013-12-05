NAIROBI Dec 5 Tanzania has assured Britain's
Ophir Energy and a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings
that their proposed $1.3 billion asset sale of natural gas
fields in the east African nation will proceed smoothly and get
timely approval.
Ophir said last month it would sell a 20 percent
shareholding in Tanzanian Blocks 1, 3 and 4 to Pavilion Energy,
owned by Singapore state investor Temasek, for an
initial $1.25 billion plus a further contingent consideration of
$38 million.
"We have assured them that our government will smoothly
facilitate the transaction of the shares," Tanzanian President
Jakaya Kikwete said on his Twitter feed after a meeting with the
chief executive officers of Pavilion and Ophir Energy.
"We have also assured them of timely approvals from the
relevant Tanzanian authorities as according to Tanzanian laws
and regulations."
Tanzania is pushing to start natural gas exports to its
energy-hungry east African neighbours by 2015 before selling its
gas in global energy markets by 2020.
It is also looking at building a facility to export
liquefied natural gas (LNG), similar to those developed by the
world's biggest gas exporter Qatar, and may locate it in the
southern Lindi region by 2020.
The Tanzanian fields that Ophir discovered with its partner
BG Group are its prize assets, estimated to hold 15
trillion cubic feet of gas.
Tanzania is estimated to have more than 40 trillion cubic
feet (TCF) of gas, which it said could rise five-fold over the
next five years, putting it on par with some Middle East
producers.
It already uses it locally for power production and firing
industries like cement, textile and glass manufacturing,
breweries and steel mills.