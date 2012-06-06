By Kelly Gilblom
| STONE TOWN, Zanzibar, June 6
is stepping up efforts to help clear the way to explore
for oil and gas in east Africa after a decade-long delay due to
a standoff between Zanzibar and Tanzania on the sharing of
potential revenue, company officials said.
The dispute between semi-autonomous Zanzibar and its
mainland rulers has prevented Shell from starting work on four
blocks off Zanzibar's coast or selling interests in its
exploration rights in the region, which has become a hot spot
for oil and gas exploration after new finds.
Shell said it could not discuss details of its negotiations
with the governments but was hopeful of a resolution.
The oil major will be able to move forward when a
production-sharing agreement it started negotiations on in 2003
is finalised.
"We have recently been engaging with both the Tanzanian and
Zanzibar governments with a view to achieving this, which would
allow exploration activities to begin," a spokesman for Shell
who declined to be named, said in an email to Reuters.
"We understand the complex issues involved, and we are
playing a constructive and full part in seeking to resolve them
as soon as possible."
Zanzibar has said since Shell won rights to the blocks in
2002 that the revenue from any discovery should be for its sole
benefit.
State-owned Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp (TPDC) fears
that making a politically unpopular decision could stoke
separatist sentiments in Zanzibar.
Government officials in Tanzania and Zanzibar said meetings
to discuss the standoff have all but ceased, while an escalation
of tensions as separatist Islamist groups clashed with police on
May 27 has worsened the impasse.
"There have been a number of meetings, and a committee has
been set (to resolve the issue). But they are not meeting
anymore ... all have grown tired," said Elias Kilembe, a senior
geologist with the TPDC told Reuters in Dar es Salaam.
But Mohamed Mohamed, director of Zanzibar's department of
minerals and energy, told Reuters that he was still hopeful of a
quick resolution to the dispute.
"I'm optimistic this will work out soon."
HANDLE WITH CARE
The Indian Ocean archipelago of about 1 million people
merged with mainland Tanganyika in 1964 to form the modern
Tanzania, but Zanzibar retains its own president and parliament.
Tanzania, which has enjoyed relative stability in a volatile
region, has pledged to have a new constitution in place by 2014,
with the union expected to be one of the major issues of debate.
"It has been more politicised than what we thought," Kelvin
Komba, principal petroleum geophysicist at TPDC, said. "One has
to handle (discussions) with care."
The last major push to end the stalemate was in 2005, when
the TPDC hired a consultant to show how a discovery could
benefit both the archipelago and the mainland.
Both sides appeared to agree on the consultant's initial
findings, but at the last minute the Zanzibaris did an
about-face, said the TPDC. They said the terms were unfair and
would not sanction exploration progress of its idyllic beaches.
Shell appears keen to establish a foothold in the region,
escalating a bidding war this month for independent explorer
Cove Energy, which has a minor stake in several gas
blocks offshore Tanzania and Mozambique.
Canadian explorer Antrim Energy, a smaller,
independent firm has also found itself entangled in the dispute
since 1997 and has been blocked by the Zanzibari house of
representatives from resuming exploration activities.
(Editing by James Macharia and Jane Baird)