DAR ES SALAAM May 12 Tanzania has agreed with
Uganda to accelerate implementation of a crude oil pipeline
project between the two east African nations and award the
construction contract to multiple contractors.
The decision was reached during talks between Tanzanian
President John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri
Museveni, in Kampala on Thursday, Magufuli's office said in a
statement on Thursday.
Uganda said in April it would build a pipeline for its oil
through Tanzania rather than Kenya, which had wanted to secure
the export route.
Picking a route is vital for oil firms to make final
investment decisions on developing reserves found in Uganda and
Kenya, which are among a string of hydrocarbon finds on Africa's
eastern seaboard. Tanzania has found gas offshore.
"I suggest we use the design and construct model to speed up
implementation of the 1,410-km pipeline project ... and award
contracts to five or six different contractors to build
different sections of the pipeline at the same time," Magufuli's
office quoted him as saying.
"By doing that we will significantly reduce the time needed
to build the oil pipeline and the entire project can be
completed within just one year."
Uganda discovered crude near its border with the Democratic
Republic of Congo 10 years ago, but has yet to start production
after repeated delays. Choosing a route to export the crude from
the land-locked nation is a vital step.
France's Total, London-listed Tullow Oil
and China's CNOOC have been pushing for a decision on
a pipeline.
