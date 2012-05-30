* Endangered rhino and calf slaughtered for horns
* Four senior officials, 28 wardens suspended
* Five suspected poachers arrested
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, May 30 Four senior wildlife
officials and dozens of game wardens have been suspended in
Tanzania after poachers killed two critically endangered rhinos
in the Serengeti park, a minister said.
The acting director of the country's national parks
authority and the Serengeti's chief warden were among those
suspended pending investigation, said Hamisi Kagasheki, Minister
for Natural Resources and Tourism.
A female rhino, among a group of five rare East African
black rhinos moved to the Serengeti from South Africa in 2010,
and her calf were killed a month ago for their horns.
The animals had been fitted with electronic chips and were
being protected by an elite ranger unit.
Kagasheki said 28 game wardens had also been suspended,
while five suspected poachers had been arrested.
"Justice will be done for those found to have no involvement
in this issue. But for those found to be involved in one way or
another, the law will take its course," he said on Tuesday.
"I am aware that there is a network of poachers ... I know
that it exists. But we can't operate in fear, we have to start
from somewhere."
He did not give any further details on why the wildlife
officials and wardens had been suspended.
Rhino poaching has surged since 2007, fuelled in part by a
growing demand in countries such as Vietnam and Thailand for
rhino horn, used in traditional medicine.
Rampant poaching in the 1960s and 1970s in the Serengeti saw
the population of East African black rhinos in Tanzania drop
from more than 1,000 to just 70.
The rhinos killed last month were bred from a group moved
from the Serengeti to South Africa in the 1960s to prevent the
extinction of their sub-species.
Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete personally received the
first five of 32 rhinos from South Africa, leading local
conservationists to name the animals "JK's rhinos".
The remaining 27 rhinos are expected to be returned to their
native country in stages.
