DAR ES SALAAM Dec 23 Tanzania's president has appointed Philip Mpango as minister for Finance and Planning, the presidential spokesman said on Wednesday.

"President (John) Magufuli has today appointed Philip Mpango as the minister for finance and planning. He will be sworn in at a date to be announced later," spokesman Gerson Msigwa told Reuters by phone. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Dominic Evans)