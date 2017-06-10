DAR ES SALAAM, June 10 Tanzania's government
signed a $154 million contract on Saturday with the state-run
China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to expand the main port
in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.
Tanzania is seeking financing for infrastructure projects as
part of its plans to transform the country into a regional
transport and trade hub.
Under the contract funded by a World Bank loan, CHEC, a
subsidiary of the state-run China Communications Construction Co
Ltd, will build a roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) terminal and deepen
and strengthen seven berths at Dar es Salaam port.
Tanzania hopes expansion of the port will increase container
throughput to 28 million tonnes a year by 2020 from around 20
million tonnes currently.
"Deepening and strengthening of the berths will allow big
container ships to dock in Dar es Salaam. All these efforts are
being done in order to increase competitiveness of the port,"
works, transport and communications minister Makame Mbarawa said
at the signing of the contract.
East Africa's second-biggest economy wants to profit from
its long coastline and upgrade its rickety railways and roads to
serve the growing economies in the land-locked heart of Africa.
Big gas finds in Tanzania and oil discoveries in Kenya and
Uganda have turned East Africa into an exploration hotspot for
oil firms, but transport infrastructure in those countries has
suffered from decades of under-investment.
Tanzania said in January it will receive a $305 million loan
from the World Bank to expand its main port, where congestion
and inefficiencies are hampering service delivery.
The port, whose main rival is the bigger but also congested
port of Mombasa in Kenya, acts as a trade gateway for landlocked
African states such as Zambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and
Uganda, as well as the eastern region of the Democratic Republic
of Congo.
The World Bank said in a 2014 report that inefficiencies at
Dar es Salaam port were costing Tanzania and its neighbours up
to $2.6 billion a year.
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced plans to plough $60
billion into African development projects at a summit in
Johannesburg in 2015, saying it would boost agriculture, build
roads, ports and railways and cancel some debt.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by George Obulutsa
and Andrew Bolton)