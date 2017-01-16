DAR ES SALAAM Jan 16 Tanzania is seeking a loan
of $200 million from the World Bank for debt-ridden state power
supplier TANESCO, the country's energy ministry said on Monday,
two weeks after the president refused to allow the utility to
hike prices to cover costs.
President John Magufuli wants cheap electricity to drive
industrialization, but the World Bank is likely to insist the
loss-making utility increases prices so it can cover the cost of
producing power and begin much-needed reforms.
Any struggle to secure that loan would underline the
constraints faced by Magufuli, who is nicknamed "The Bulldozer",
as he tries to push through an ambitious economic reform agenda
14 months after he arrived in office.
The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) has debts
of$363 million, the ministry said in a statement, up from $250
million at the end of 2015.
"As part of efforts to reduce TANESCO's arrears ... and
improve its operations, the World Bank has held talks with the
government through the Ministry of Energy and Minerals for a
$200 million loan," the ministry said in a statement.
It also said there was no agreement at this point with the
World Bank to raise tariffs in return for the loan.
The World Bank was not immediately available for comment.
Tanzania's energy regulator approved on Dec. 31 a tariff
hike of 8.53 percent, less than half of what the utility said it
needed to cover the losses.
But the next day, Magufuli sacked the head of the state
electricity company, saying the price hike would stymie his
plans to ramp up industrial output.
Decades of mismanagement and political meddling means the
utility sells electricity below cost. It also struggles to cope
with transmission leaks and power theft.
Despite reserves of over 57 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of
natural gas, Tanzania faces chronic power shortages due its
reliance on hydro-power dams in a drought-prone region for about
a third of it's 1,570 MW of installed capacity .
TANESCO has to resort to costly fuel oil or diesel plants to
fill the shortfall during dry spells and many of its arrears are
due to the costs of private power and fuel suppliers. Most oil
plants are being shut or converted to use natural gas.
Tanzania aims to add about 2,000 MW in gas-fired generation
by 2018.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Richard Lough)