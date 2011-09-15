* Funds raised to be used for expansion
* Airline eyeing routes on Angola, Malawi, Zambia
(Adds CEO comments, background, details)
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 15 Tanzania's Precision Air
plans to raise around 28 billion shillings ($17.1 million) in an
initial public offering next month after getting the regulatory
nod for the share sale, its brokers said on Thursday.
Precision Air's chief executive told Reuters the money
raised from the IPO would largely be used to finance the
airline's fleet and route expansion plans.
"Much of it will go to expansion by acquiring more aircraft
and acquisition of spares, which are critical for the operation
of the airline," Alfonse Kioko said, adding that he expected the
IPO to be oversubscribed.
Kioko said apart from its domestic routes, the airline
currently operates flights to Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and
the Comoros.
"We plan to expand to central and southern Africa, then look
at west Africa before moving on to the Middle East and Asia," he
said.
"We are currently looking at Luanda in Angola and Lubumbashi
in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Other areas also
under consideration are Lusaka (Zambia) and Malawi," he said.
Subscriptions to the issue of 58,841,750 shares run Oct.
7-28, said Orbit Securities, sponsoring broker for the IPO.
Precision, which is 49-percent-owned by Kenya Airways
, is the east African country's biggest airline and has
set an IPO price of 475 shillings per share.
Orbit Chief Executive Laurean Malauri said foreigners would
be allowed to buy the shares, which are expected to be listed on
the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) on December 8.
"Precision Air has a local market share of around 65 percent
and we expect the IPO to be fully subscribed ... There is a lot
of appetite in the market," he said.
Investors are also setting their sights on the cross-listing
of African Barrick Gold (ABG) and an IPO in October arising from
the sale by East African Breweries of its 20 percent
stake in Tanzania Breweries Ltd .
Precision Air Chairman Michael Shirima, who owns a 51
percent stake in the airline, started the company in 1993,
offering charter services with a five-seat Piper Aztec plane.
The firm operates daily flights to several domestic and
regional destinations.
Existing shareholders will see their stakes diluted after
the IPO.
"The local investor will remain, with 35.52 percent of the
shares, Kenya Airways will hold 34.13 percent and the public
will own a 30.35 percent stake," said Malauri.
($1 = 1634.500 Tanzanian Shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Helen Massy-Beresford)