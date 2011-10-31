* Offer period will now end Nov 4

* Says targets Kenyan investors in extension

* Now plans bourse debut on Dec 15

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 31 Tanzania's Precision Air said on Monday it had extended the timeframe for its initial public offering (IPO) until Nov. 4, to enable investors in east Africa's biggest economy, Kenya, to buy shares in the airline.

"The airline's Initial Public Offering (IPO) ... has been extended to 4th November 2011 to allow for Kenyan public to purchase shares," Precision Air said in an advertisement published in the Guardian newspaper.

"The extension follows the filing of the Precision Air Services' prospectus with the Capital Markets Authority-Kenya."

The airline said it now plans to launch on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) on Dec. 15.

Subscriptions to the issue of 58,841,750 shares in the IPO was initially scheduled to run from Oct. 7-28.

Precision Air will allow foreign investors to buy up to 49 percent of its IPO, according to a prospectus for the airline's planned share sale seen by Reuters.

Local investors in east Africa's second-largest economy have been allocated a minimum of 51 percent of the IPO.

The sponsoring broker for the share sale, Orbit Securities, said in a letter to investors the pricing of the offer at 475 shillings per share represented a discount of 11.6 percent to the airline's fair value.

Kenya Airways owns 49 percent of Tanzania's biggest airline, the remaining majority stake is owned by Michael Shirima, chairman and founder of the airline.

The shareholders will see their stakes diluted after the IPO.

The airline plans to raise around $17 million from the IPO, with the funds to be used largely to finance the modernisation and expansion of its fleet.

Precision Air currently has 11 aircraft, which includes nine ATR planes and two Boeing 737-300 series aircraft.

The revised Nov. 4 close of the airline's IPO offer will coincide with the launch of the share sale of East African Breweries' 20 percent stake in rival SABMiller's Tanzanian unit on the local bourse. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jon Loades-Carter)