DAR ES SALAAM, July 9 Kenya-based private equity
house Fanisi Capital said on Thursday it had bought a stake in a
Tanzanian agro-processing company for $6 million, expanding its
footprint in the region.
Fanisi, which is focused on east Africa's fast-growing
economies, said it had acquired a "significant minority stake"
in Kijenge Animal Products Ltd - a mid-sized maize flour
milling, animal feed milling and poultry production firm based
in the northern Tanzanian town of Arusha.
"This deal marks our first transaction in Tanzania and is in
line with our sectoral focus areas of agribusiness in the east
African region," said Tony Wainaina, Fanisi Capital's managing
partner.
Fanisi has a $50 million fund which is backed by the
International Finance Corporation, Norfund, Proparco, Finfund,
Soros economic development fund and Ludin of Canada.
The private equity house has also invested in a Kenyan meat
processor and a Rwandan grain handling business.
(Reporting by Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Editing by
George Obulutsa and Pravin Char)