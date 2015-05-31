DAR ES SALAAM May 31 Tanzania has awarded
contracts to build new railway lines worth about $9 billion to
Chinese firms, its transport minister said, expanding Beijing's
presence in East Africa's second-biggest economy.
Transport Minister Samuel Sitta told parliament on Saturday
a Chinese consortium had been awarded a contract to build a
2,561 km (1,536 miles) standard gauge railway connecting Dar es
Salaam port to land-locked neighbours at a cost of $7.6 billion.
"A consortium of Chinese railway companies led by China
Railway Materials (CRM) has been picked to help us build the
railway line," he said.
The consortium will provide 10 percent of the funding for
the project while financial adviser Rothschild is finalising
procedures for financing of the project through banks, Sitta
said.
The minister said construction of the railway line was
expected to start in June.
He said Tanzania had signed a framework agreement with
another Chinese company, China Railway No.2 Engineering Group
Co. Ltd., to build a railway line linking coal and iron ore mine
projects, also under development by a Chinese group, to the
southern port of Mtwara near big offshore natural gas
discoveries.
The 1,000 km standard gauge railway line is expected to cost
at least $1.4 billion, according to the Tanzanian government
estimates.
Tanzania said in March it planned to spend $14.2 billion to
construct a new rail network in the next five years financed
with commercial loans, as the country aims to become a regional
transport hub.
Tanzania, like its neighbour Kenya, wants to profit from its
long coastline and upgrade existing railways and roads to serve
growing economies in the land-locked heart of Africa.
Oil discoveries in Kenya and Uganda and gas finds in
Tanzania have turned East Africa into an exploration hotspot for
oil firms but transport infrastructure in those countries has
suffered from decades of under-investment.
Tanzania last year signed an agreement with China Merchant
Holding International (CMHI) to build a new mega port and
economic zone at Bagamoyo expected to cost at least $10 billion.
China is also financing a $1.2 billion, 532 km (330 mile)
natural gas pipeline in Tanzania.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala. Editing by Jane Merriman)