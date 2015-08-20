PANGANI, Tanzania, Aug 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
A isha, an ambitious young businesswoman living in the city,
returns to her home village for her younger sister's wedding and
re-connects with her past, meeting family and friends.
Perhaps because she stands out, dressing differently,
working far from home, during her visit she is gang-raped by a
rowdy mob. The villagers, apparently accepting what has
happened, turn a blind eye and condone the violent attack.
Aisha decides to fight for justice. In the end she wins.
This is the story in the feature film "Aisha", recently
unveiled by local non-profit organisation Uzikwasa, the third
film in its five-year-old campaign to promote gender justice in
the Pangani district of northeast Tanzania's Tanga region.
The film paints a grim picture of the plight of girls and
women in Pangani, who experience sexual abuse but remain silent
to avoid the stigma and shame it brings on their families.
"If you are raped and decide to speak out, everybody in the
village would taunt you, that's why most rape victims keep it
secret as they don't want to be a laughing stock," said Rukia
Mahmoud, a Pangani resident who has seen the film.
All three films made by Uzikwasa use village actors and are
based on true stories, Uzikwasa executive director Vera Pieroth
said in an interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"This way we make sure our audience identifies with the
story and watching the movie for them is like looking into a
mirror," she said.
Pangani town, nestling at the mouth of the Pangani river,
has one of the highest levels of sexual violence in the country,
the result of slack law enforcement, male chauvinism and moral
decay, women's rights groups say.
Nationwide, about 10 percent of women between the ages of 15
and 49 say their first experience of sexual intercourse was
forced, and 48 percent of married women say they have undergone
sexual violence, according to the 2010 Tanzania Demographic and
Health Survey.
"Whenever someone is raped, no serious action is taken, the
alleged rapists are often arrested and get released without any
charges," Mahmoud said.
The situation has improved since Uzikwasa launched its
'behaviour change' campaign to raise awareness of women's rights
through a series of films depicting common forms of sexual
violence and how to avoid them, local residents said.
Its first film, Fimbo ya Baba, "Fathers' Stick", was about
early and forced marriage, the second, Chukua Pipi, "Sweet
Deceipt" about the sexual abuse of a schoolgirl by an older man.
"I find this film "Aisha" very educative, engaging and
thought provoking. It gives me the courage to speak out whenever
my rights are violated," said Pangani resident Rukia Mdoe, 23.
Uzikwasa is using interactive film shows, radio dramas,
posters and comic books in its Banja Basi, Speak Out, campaign
against irresponsible sexual behaviour.
"Aisha", which is being shown in villages in Pangani
district and later across the country, is about the way stigma,
shame and victim blame prevent women from speaking out against
sexual violence, Pieroth said.
"This film was produced to break the silence around an
atrocity that happens every day in our communities - and around
the world," she said.
"We found that there is hardly any follow-up on cases
because victims do not speak out due to shame and stigma. A
common community attitude is that women are the ones to be
blamed for being raped for various reasons e.g. wearing the
wrong clothes or being seen as "loose".
"...the culprits feel safe knowing that authorities rarely
take action. So cases are rarely taken to court and hardly ever
end up in a sentence."
Amil Shivji, the award-winning producer of the film, said it
combines powerful content and cinematic technique to engage the
audience.
"We hope viewers will leave the film feeling a sense of
responsibility to be part of Aisha's struggle," he told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation in an email.
Two thirds of the district population, some 35,000 people,
have seen the film, Pieroth said, and as a result "there is an
increasing awareness of the need to report injustice and to push
accountability and leaders'response to corruption."
"School committees have started to take action on cases of
sexual abuse of pupils," and almost every village in the
district has taken steps to foster responsible sexual behaviour,
she added.
