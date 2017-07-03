Worldpay, M&A in focus as European shares consolidate; Italy banks up
* Italy banks rally as EU clears Monte Paschi plan (Adds details, closing prices)
DAR ES SALAAM, July 3 Tanzania's parliament passed two laws late on Monday allowing the government to force mining and energy companies to renegotiate their contracts, despite pleas from the mining association for more time.
"Parliament has passed two legislation - the Natural Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) and the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts (Review and Re-negotiation of Unconscionable Terms) bills," the state-run Tanzania Information Services said in a statement.
The government had submitted the bills to parliament on Thursday. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; writing by Katharine Houreld)
* Italy banks rally as EU clears Monte Paschi plan (Adds details, closing prices)
* Thyssenkrupp sees deal as significantly de-risking Tata pension
SANTIAGO, July 4 Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals, one of the biggest global copper producers, on Tuesday was facing potential strikes from workers at its Zaldivar mine and by supervisors at Centinela as contract talks continue.