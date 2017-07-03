By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
| DAR ES SALAAM, July 3
DAR ES SALAAM, July 3 Tanzania's parliament
passed two laws on Monday allowing the government to force
mining and energy companies to renegotiate their contracts,
despite pleas from the mining association for more time.
Businesses have complained that they feel President John
Magufuli is unfairly squeezing them through a strict
interpretation of tax laws, increased fines and demands they
rapidly list on the local stock markets.
Magufuli has said the reforms will increase transparency and
revenues.
There are three bills in total covering natural resources
contracts, sovereignty and amendments to existing laws and they
ould allow the government to renegotiate or dissolve contracts.
"Parliament has passed two (laws) legislation - the Natural
Wealth and Resources (Permanent Sovereignty) and the Natural
Wealth and Resources Contracts (Review and Re-negotiation of
Unconscionable Terms) bills," the state-run Tanzania Information
Services said in a statement.
The statement did not mention the third bill, which is also
in parliament, but the justice minister Palamagamba Kabudi said
on Friday that all three would be passed this week.
The bills follow months of wrangling between mining
companies and Magufuli's government. The government has
repeatedly targeted Acacia Mining, majority-owned by
Barrick Gold. Acacia has most of its productive assets
in Tanzania and its share price has nearly halved since March.
The government had submitted the bills to parliament on
Thursday and the legislation was fast-tracked despite calls from
the mining industry lobby, the Tanzania Chamber of Minerals and
Energy, for a delay to allow more consultations.
"The chamber is concerned at the lack of stakeholder
consultation prior to the publication of the proposed
legislation and the short notice set aside for consultation,
given the material impact it will have on almost every area of
the mining industry," the chamber said in a statement on Monday
before the bills were passed.
(editing by Katharine Houreld and Jane Merriman)