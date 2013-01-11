DAR ES SALAAM Jan 11 Tanzania faces the
prospect of increased tension over natural resources following
discontent in a region in the south of the country after some
residents there demanded they get a bigger share of the benefits
of a natural gas boom.
East Africa's second-biggest economy is fast becoming a
regional energy hub following major discoveries of natural gas
offshore.
OIL AND GAS SEARCH
Some opposition leaders and activists have been calling for
a halt to the issuance of new oil and gas exploration licences
until Tanzania revamps its laws regulating its fast-growing
energy sector. The government has unveiled a draft national gas
policy and plans to have new legislation in place this year.
Tanzania has called for an international mediator to resolve
a long-standing territorial dispute over Lake Malawi. Tanzanian
officials say any significant oil or gas finds in the lake could
escalate the border issue.
Malawi says it owns the all of Lake Malawi, while Tanzania
claims half of it.
What to watch:
- Delay of issuing more exploration blocks.
- Petroleum exploration contract review could worry foreign
investors. The government is under pressure from politicians and
the public to increase revenues from mining and energy.
- Consequences of any failure of border dispute talks.
POSSIBLE PIPELINE PROTESTS
Some residents of the southern Mtwara region, where sizeable
gas discoveries have been made, are threatening to block a 532
km (330 mile) gas pipeline - being constructed jointly by the
government, Canada's Wentworth Resources and France's
Maurel and Prom and financed with a $1.2 billion
Chinese loan - until they see benefits of the gas finds.
The government has said the project will go on.
What to watch:
- Opposition leaders could organise demonstrations against
the construction of the pipeline. Will unrest derail gas
investments and spread to the mining sector in Africa's
fourth-biggest gold producer?
RULING PARTY SPLIT
Tanzania's governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party has
been split by a race to succeed President Jakaya Kikwete, who
must step down in 2015 at the end of his second and final term
in office.
The long-dominant CCM party, in power since Tanzania's
independence from Britain more than 50 years ago, is grappling
with infighting as rival politicians look to succeed the
president.
What to watch:
- Divisions in ruling party that may weaken the government.
- Police crackdowns on demonstrations of the main opposition
CHADEMA party, which is enjoying increasing popularity,
especially among youths in urban centres.
- Corruption further undermining the ruling party and the
government, in the eyes of the opposition and investors.
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Alison Williams)