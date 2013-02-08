DAR ES SALAAM Feb 8 Tanzania is facing growing
public discontent over the beneficiaries of vast natural gas
discoveries in the country, while simmering power struggles in
the ruling party threaten to undermine the stability of the
government.
East Africa's second-biggest economy wants to become a
regional energy hub following major discoveries of natural gas
offshore. But residents of a gas-rich region are threatening to
block a major gas pipeline project until they see a bigger share
of the benefits.
PIPELINE TENSIONS
Residents of the southern Mtwara region are threatening to
block the 532 km (330 mile) pipeline - being constructed jointly
by the government, Canada's Wentworth Resources and
France's Maurel and Prom and financed with a $1.2
billion Chinese loan - until they see benefits of the gas finds.
The government has said the project will go on.
What to watch:
- Will the opposition spearhead demonstrations against the
construction of the pipeline?
- Will unrest derail gas investments and spread to the
mining sector in Africa's fourth-biggest gold producer?
OIL AND GAS SEARCH
Opposition politicians and activists have been calling for a
halt to the issuance of new oil and gas exploration licences
until Tanzania revamps its laws regulating its fast-growing
energy sector. The government has unveiled a draft national gas
policy and plans to have new legislation in place this year.
Tanzania has called for an international mediator to resolve
a long-standing territorial dispute over Lake Malawi. Malawi
says it owns Lake Malawi, while Tanzania claims their shared
border runs down the centre. Tanzanian officials say any
significant oil or gas finds in the lake could escalate the
border issue.
What to watch:
- Delay in issuing more exploration blocks.
- Content of a new gas policy. There is no timeframe for
completion of the bill. Tanzania has said it will not revoke
existing contracts. The government is under pressure from
politicians and the public to increase revenues from mining and
energy.
- Failure of any border dispute talks.
RULING PARTY DIVISIONS
Tanzania's governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party has
been split by a race to succeed President Jakaya Kikwete, who
must step down in 2015 at the end of his second term in office.
The CCM party, in power since Tanzania's independence from
Britain more than 50 years ago, is grappling with infighting as
rival politicians look to succeed the president.
What to watch:
- Divisions in ruling party that may weaken the government.
- Police crackdowns on demonstrations of the main opposition
CHADEMA party, which is enjoying increasing popularity,
especially among youths in urban centres.
- Corruption further undermining the ruling party and the
government, in the eyes of the opposition and investors.
(Editing by Richard Lough and Oliver Holmes)