By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
| DAR ES SALAAM, March 14
Tanzanian President
Jakaya Kikwete has said his government will not tolerate any
attempts by extremists to stoke religious tension following a
spate of violent attacks on clerics.
The government has said rising religious tensions pose the
biggest threat to peace in East Africa's No. 2 economy, which
has enjoyed relative political stability since independence from
Britain in 1961.
RELIGIOUS VIOLENCE
Two Christian leaders were violently killed in the
predominantly Muslim islands of Zanzibar over the past month in
separate attacks. The government has launched an investigation
into the incidents and has vowed to prosecute those involved in
the violence.
A separatist Islamic group in Zanzibar, Uamsho (Awakening),
is pushing for the semi-autonomous island to exit from its 1964
union with mainland Tanzania, which is ruled as a secular
country. Supporters of the group have engaged in running street
battles with the police in the past, but authorities have not
linked the group with the attacks on Christian clerics.
Rioters have also torched several churches in Zanzibar and
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's commercial capital, in recent months,
and Kikwete warned about the rising religious tension in a
televised state of the nation address at the end of February.
What to watch out for:
- Will a widespread flare-up of religious tensions occur?
PIPELINE POLITICS
Tanzania wants to become a regional energy hub following
major discoveries of natural gas offshore. But residents of a
gas-rich region are threatening to block a major gas pipeline
project until they see a bigger share of the benefits. The
government has accused opposition leaders of inciting residents
of the southern region of Mtwara to reject the pipeline.
The country's cash-strapped power utility, TANESCO, hopes
the 532 km (330 mile) pipeline being constructed with a $1.2
billion Chinese loan will boost generation of cheap electricity
and fix the country's chronic energy shortages.
What to watch Out for:
- Further demonstrations against the pipeline?
- Will the unrest derail gas investments?
OIL AND GAS SEARCH
Opposition politicians and activists have been calling for a
halt to the issuance of new oil and gas exploration licences
until Tanzania revamps laws regulating its fast-growing energy
sector. The government has unveiled a draft national gas policy
and plans to have new legislation in place this year.
Tanzania has called for an international mediator to resolve
a long-standing territorial dispute over Lake Malawi. Tanzania
claims the shared border runs down the centre of the lake, while
Malawi says the border lies at the shores of the lake.
Tanzanian officials say any significant oil or gas finds in
the lake could escalate the border issue.
What to watch out for:
- Will there be a delay in issuing more exploration blocks?
- What will happen if the border dispute talks fail?
RULING PARTY RIFTS
Tanzania's governing Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party has
been split by a race to succeed Kikwete, who must step down in
2015 at the end of his second term in office.
The CCM party, in power for over 50 years, is grappling with
infighting as rival politicians look to succeed the president,
but the squabbles are not along religious or tribal lines.
However, several senior ruling party members are jostling for
the job, causing a rift in the party.
What to watch out for:
- Will divisions in the party weaken the government?
(Editing by Catherine Evans)