French oil major Total
is close to signing a deal to explore for oil and gas
in Tanzania's Lake Tanganyika, a senior Tanzanian petroleum
official said on Thursday.
Total won a bidding round against eight other companies in
August 2011 to explore the block but has been unable to do any
work in the area while it discussed terms of a production
sharing agreement (PSA) with the government.
"Total is in the very late stages of negotiation," Meshack
Kagya, senior principal petroleum geochemist at the state-run
Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp., told a gas conference.
Tanzania, east Africa's second-biggest economy, became a
player in energy this year with several onshore and offshore gas
finds, attracting multinational explorers to the area.
The country reportedly has about 30 trillion cubic feet of
gas, which could make it a major energy exporter.
Total's PSA application is one of six the government is
currently processing for companies. Two PSAs are for onshore
blocks, and the others are for deep sea exploration spots.
Lake Tanganyika, where Total's new exploration area lies,
sits on the western border of Tanzania and the eastern border of
the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Bodies of water that sit on onshore borders have been
notoriously hard to explore as disputes over who owns the
resources beneath lakes and rivers often erupt between
countries.
In July, Tanzanian authorities asked UK explorer Surestream
Petroleum, which Malawi authorities had licensed, to stop
drilling on Lake Malawi. That dispute is ongoing.
Kagya said Tanzania was hoping to make more exploration
blocks available soon, though he acknowledged it would take
time. A licensing round that was supposed to take place in
Houston, Texas this month was delayed and will be rescheduled in
the near future.
"It has been delayed for some technical and housekeeping
reasons," he said.
