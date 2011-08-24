* Controls to be lifted in line with integration
* Says second cross-listing from London underway
* Rejects claims of interference in firms
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Aug 24 Tanzania will lift rules
limiting the amount of shares foreigners can buy at its stock
exchange, in line with regional integration goals, the bourse
chief executive said on Wednesday.
Out of the five-nation East African Community (EAC) bloc of
Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, Tanzania has
tighter capital controls, including barring foreigners from
investing in government securities.
"Tanzania is not exactly a closed market. Up to 60 percent
of any listed security is available to any citizen of the world.
40 percent is reserved for Tanzanians," Gabriel Kitua told
Reuters at a meeting organised by the Nairobi bourse.
"Now that is still some kind of a control but what I know is
that with time, the control will be erased especially as we go
to the regional monetary union where free movement of funds
across the countries will automatically be there."
EAC plans to have a monetary union in place by next year,
before transforming into a political federation by 2015.
The Dar es Salaam bourse has 15 listed firms but is looking
to increase that to 18 after the initial public offering of an
airline and cross-listing of shares of two mining firms listed
in London, Kitua said.
"One (cross-listing) is almost complete, the approval
process is almost complete. The other one is in very initial
stages ... it is a mining company," Kitua said.
Sale of shares in Precision Air is slated for next month
while African Barrick Gold Corp. is the London-listed
miner whose approval of a cross-listing plan is almost complete.
Kenya's East African Breweries is also expected to
offload its 20 percent stake in Tanzania Breweries Limited
in a public offering.
Kitua rejected claims in a regional paper earlier this year
that EABL had been compelled by Tanzanian authorities to offer
the shares at a set price.
"In capital markets there is no compelling of people. This
is a free market economy and decisions are done by the board of
directors of the companies and no one can interfere with that,"
he said.
Banks like CRDB and National Microfinance Bank
and manufacturer Tanzania Cigarette Company
are some of the most heavily traded shares on the Tanzania
bourse while TBL is the biggest by market value.
"For the last 12 months the Tanzania share index has risen
by 17 percent and the all share index by close to 7 percent. The
market has been growing," Kitua said.
The Tanzania share index excludes firms that are
cross-listed from Nairobi, including Kenya Airways .
He attributed the performance to robust earnings by firms
and a stable economy.
"There are signals that the trend will be on an increase for
the next six months," Kitua said, adding that inflation, which
has jumped to double digits, was emerging as a potential
challenge.
