* Controls to be lifted in line with integration

* Says second cross-listing from London underway

* Rejects claims of interference in firms

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Aug 24 Tanzania will lift rules limiting the amount of shares foreigners can buy at its stock exchange, in line with regional integration goals, the bourse chief executive said on Wednesday.

Out of the five-nation East African Community (EAC) bloc of Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya, Tanzania has tighter capital controls, including barring foreigners from investing in government securities.

"Tanzania is not exactly a closed market. Up to 60 percent of any listed security is available to any citizen of the world. 40 percent is reserved for Tanzanians," Gabriel Kitua told Reuters at a meeting organised by the Nairobi bourse.

"Now that is still some kind of a control but what I know is that with time, the control will be erased especially as we go to the regional monetary union where free movement of funds across the countries will automatically be there."

EAC plans to have a monetary union in place by next year, before transforming into a political federation by 2015.

The Dar es Salaam bourse has 15 listed firms but is looking to increase that to 18 after the initial public offering of an airline and cross-listing of shares of two mining firms listed in London, Kitua said.

"One (cross-listing) is almost complete, the approval process is almost complete. The other one is in very initial stages ... it is a mining company," Kitua said.

Sale of shares in Precision Air is slated for next month while African Barrick Gold Corp. is the London-listed miner whose approval of a cross-listing plan is almost complete.

Kenya's East African Breweries is also expected to offload its 20 percent stake in Tanzania Breweries Limited in a public offering.

Kitua rejected claims in a regional paper earlier this year that EABL had been compelled by Tanzanian authorities to offer the shares at a set price.

"In capital markets there is no compelling of people. This is a free market economy and decisions are done by the board of directors of the companies and no one can interfere with that," he said.

Banks like CRDB and National Microfinance Bank and manufacturer Tanzania Cigarette Company are some of the most heavily traded shares on the Tanzania bourse while TBL is the biggest by market value.

"For the last 12 months the Tanzania share index has risen by 17 percent and the all share index by close to 7 percent. The market has been growing," Kitua said.

The Tanzania share index excludes firms that are cross-listed from Nairobi, including Kenya Airways .

He attributed the performance to robust earnings by firms and a stable economy.

"There are signals that the trend will be on an increase for the next six months," Kitua said, adding that inflation, which has jumped to double digits, was emerging as a potential challenge. (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Jon Loades-Carter)