DAR ES SALAAM Dec 6 The sale of East
African Breweries Ltd's (EABL) 20 percent stake in
SABMiller's Tanzanian unit was "substantially
oversubscribed," the sponsoring broker for the placement said on
Tuesday, a month ahead of formal results.
"The sale of EABL's shares in Tanzania Breweries Ltd
(TBL) was substantially oversubscribed ... the actual
figures are still being compiled," Laurean Malauri, chief
executive of Orbit Securities, lead adviser and sponsoring
broker for the share sale, told Reuters.
"There has been very positive interest in TBL shares after
investors looked at the economic fundamentals and balance sheet
of the company," said Malauri.
The 121.51 billion shilling ($73.1 million) placement was
launched on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) last month.
The formal announcement on final results for the placement of
58,985,693 shares in TBL will be made on Jan. 6, Malauri said.
Orbit Securities said the shares were sold at a 12.4 percent
premium.
TBL controls about 70 percent of the beer market in
Tanzania.
The oversubscription of TBL shares comes after Tanzania's
Precision Air sold less than half its initial public share
offering. Brokers said Precision's under subscription was caused
by investors who were keeping their cash for a share placement
from TBL.
