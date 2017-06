NAIROBI Feb 28 Vodacom's Tanzanian subsidiary received approval on Tuesday to list on the Dar es Salaam stock exchange and aims to raise 476 billion shillings ($213 million) in the IPO, the market regulator said.

Vodacom plans to sell 560 million shares at 850 shillings each, said Charles Shirima, a spokesman for the Capital Markets and Securities Authority.

He said the initial public offering was scheduled to take place on March 6. ($1 = 2,230.0000 Tanzanian shillings) (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Susan Fenton)